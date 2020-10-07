Rev John Wilkins Death – Dead : Rev John Wilkins Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Rev John Wilkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

“Goner Records on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to share that Rev John Wilkins passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family, congregation, and friends. It was an honor to know the Reverend and get to work with him in the small capacity that we did.”

It was an honor to know the Reverend and get to work with him in the small capacity that we did. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QYiZu3QMcq — Goner Records (@gonerrecords) October 7, 2020

Tributes

Memphis-based gospel blues guitarist and vocalist Reverend John Wilkins died this morning. He was a multi-time performer at our Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest. He also appeared at Jazz Fest in 2015 and 2019. This song was captured at Blues & BBQ Fest in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Drz3cc17QY — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation (@Jazznheritage) October 7, 2020

Sad news to share . . . Reverend John Wilkins has died. pic.twitter.com/nzmR6UuOwS — Living Blues (@LivingBlues) October 7, 2020

Damn man, Rev. John Wilkins passed away today too. Son of the legendary Bluesman Rev. Robert Wilkins (@RollingStones Famously covered his songs). Lingering effects of Covid got him. RIP. He just released a record… https://t.co/DGVVfAGZKe — Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band (@bigdamnband) October 6, 2020

More sad news: spiritual blues scion Rev. John Wilkins has died. The son of 1920s’ blues icon Robert Wilkins, the younger Wilkins had been enjoying a late-in-life career resurgence. He was 76. Story here: https://t.co/F5A92sMNRl — Bob Mehr (@BobMehr) October 6, 2020

We mourn the passing of Rev. John Wilkins today. His legacy of music, love and service will long be remembered. This photo was taken the last time he played the shop and we’ll always recall watching him smile and proclaim “…and that’s way we get along.” Rest in peace, Reverend. pic.twitter.com/iEpnkZSQGn — Shangri-La Records (@ShangriLaTN) October 6, 2020

This is too much today. RIP Reverend John Wilkins, a sweet man and a musical treasure. https://t.co/p43wzSVaIh — John Paul Keith (@johnpaulkeith) October 6, 2020