Rev. Scott Pilarz Death – Obituary : RT @jeffpgingerich: The University of Scranton community mourns the loss of our 24th & 27th President, Rev. Scott R. Pilarz,…

RT @jeffpgingerich: The University of Scranton community mourns the loss of our 24th & 27th President, Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J. He demonstrated his love & passion for our beloved University. He was a extraordinary model of our Jesuit ideals. I will miss him so much as a great leader & true friend.



