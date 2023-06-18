Revelation 1:10-12 – The Fall and Worship at His Feet







Praise and Study – Dead at His Feet – Revelation 1:10-12

On the Lord’s day, John was in the Spirit and heard a loud voice behind him. When he turned around, he saw seven golden lampstands and one like a son of man. He was dressed in a robe and had a golden sash around his chest. His head and hair were white as wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were like blazing fire.

Before this glorious figure, John fell down as though dead. But the son of man touched him and said, “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. I am the Living One; I was dead, and now look, I am alive for ever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and Hades.”

Let us praise the Lord for his power and majesty, and study his word to know him more deeply.





