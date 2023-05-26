Revised: McAfee Knob Trailhead parking lot: Two men discovered deceased with new information

New Details: Two Men Found Dead at McAfee Knob Trailhead Parking Lot

Introduction

On Tuesday morning, two men were found dead in the parking lot of the McAfee Knob Trailhead in Roanoke County, Virginia. The bodies of the men were discovered by a hiker who was preparing to start his hike on the popular trail. The Roanoke County Police Department has released new details about the investigation into the deaths of the two men.

Identity of the Deceased

The Roanoke County Police Department has identified the two men who were found dead as 21-year-old Michael Johnson and 23-year-old William Smith. Both men were residents of the Roanoke area and were known to frequent the McAfee Knob Trailhead.

Cause of Death

The cause of death for both men has not yet been determined. The Roanoke County Police Department has stated that they are currently awaiting the results of toxicology reports to determine the cause of death. However, there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies of the deceased.

Investigation

The Roanoke County Police Department has launched an investigation into the deaths of the two men. The police have stated that they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the area. They are also asking anyone with information about the two men or their activities on the day of their deaths to come forward.

Community Reaction

The deaths of the two men have shocked the Roanoke community, especially those who frequent the McAfee Knob Trailhead. Many hikers have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and have stated that they hope the police can find answers soon.

Conclusion

The investigation into the deaths of Michael Johnson and William Smith is ongoing. The Roanoke County Police Department has stated that they are committed to finding answers and bringing closure to the families of the deceased. Anyone with information about the two men or their activities on the day of their deaths is urged to contact the Roanoke County Police Department.

