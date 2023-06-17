Revised title: Anil Kapoor’s Gesture at Award Function Revealed: Why Did He Touch This Star’s Feet?







Anil Kapoor Remembers Late Actress Sridevi at IIFA Awards

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi may not be in this world today, but there is no dearth of her fans even today. People have not forgotten her films and the characters she played. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi have worked together in many films and were good friends. After Sridevi’s death, when Anil Kapoor remembered the actress at the IIFA Awards, he shared an anecdote related to her that surprised everyone.

Sridevi married Anil Kapoor’s elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, in 1996. Boney Kapoor left his first wife, Mona Kapoor, for Sridevi, who became Anil’s sister-in-law. Despite romancing on-screen, Anil and Sridevi had a great friendship. Whatever film they appeared in became a hit. Anil Kapoor still gives a lot of respect to Sridevi, and he made this clear at the award function.

Anil Kapoor’s Big Disclosure

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi worked together in many superhit films. Even today, Anil Kapoor remembers her on different occasions. At the IIFA Awards, Anil Kapoor shared a touching memory of the actress that moved everyone. He said that whenever he met Sridevi, he used to touch her feet, and she used to laugh and ask why. He would reply that he felt some of her talent would come to him. Hearing these words, Boney Kapoor, who was present on stage, started crying.

The Most Liked Pair in These Films

In the 1987 film Mr. India, Sridevi’s flirtatious character and Anil Kapoor’s strong character were a hit. Their chemistry in the 1991 film Lamhein was also well-liked. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, released in 1993, was a flop at the box-office, but their work was appreciated. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s work was also highly appreciated in the film Judai, released after Sridevi’s marriage in 1997. People were attracted to their chemistry in this film.

