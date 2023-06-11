Revised title: Shocking Revelation: Umpires’ Decision to Not Provide Soft Signal on Green’s Controversial Catch in WTC Final Raises Questions







Ruckus over Shubman Gill’s controversial catch and the WTC Final

London: Indian cricket team’s star opener Shubman Gill was caught by Cameron Green in an unbelievable manner. But now there is a lot of ruckus about it. Because when the on-field umpire sent Green’s catch to the third umpire. So it clearly seemed that the ball had touched the ground below. But the third umpire did not feel that way at all and he declared Shubman out, after which Gill returned to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs. However, no one was happy with this decision of the umpire, from Shubman to the entire Indian team. But now the question is also arising in the minds of the spectators that why the on-field umpires did not use the soft signal before going to the third umpire. If you are also unaware of this, then this article is for you only. <h2>Why didn’t the on-field umpires use the soft signal?</h2> The on-field umpires did not use the soft signal before going to the third umpire for Shubman Gill’s dismissal because this rule is now over. The ICC has recently removed this rule from international cricket. Let us tell you that the soft signal rule was removed by the ICC in the beginning of June itself. The new rules came into effect with the only Test played between England and Ireland at Lord’s. This is the reason why the on-field umpires did not give any soft signal before this controversial catch. <h2>WTC Final IND vs AUS: Cricket fans go crazy after seeing Virat-Rohit, desperate to get a glimpse</h2> At what point is the WTC final? The Indian cricket team needs 280 runs on the last day to win the World Test Championship final. Rohit Sena currently has 7 wickets in hand. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are present on the pitch for the team. Where Virat is playing unbeaten on 44 runs. Whereas Ajinkya Rahane is standing not out after scoring 20 runs. Although Australia is ahead in the match at this time. But if Team India shows good batting performance then anything is possible. Cameron Green: The catch I caught… Cameron Green broke the silence, told the real truth of Shubman Gill’s controversial catch WTC Final: Thoo-thoo on third umpire’s decision, everyone from Ponting to Langer supported Shubman WTC Final: Good luck Team India! It’s been 10 years, this time just bring the ICC trophy





