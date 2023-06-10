Revised title: Steve Waugh’s Critique of Oval Pitch During Test Championship Final Causes Controversy

Steve Waugh Criticizes India’s Team Selection for WTC Final

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has joined the list of those criticizing India’s team selection for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Waugh believes that India made a mistake by not including Ravichandran Ashwin in the team. Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, and Sanjay Manjrekar have also expressed surprise over this decision of the Indian team management.

Oval’s Pitch is Deceiving

Waugh said, “We made the same mistake four years ago in the Ashes. The pitch at The Oval is always a tricky one. It looks green, but is dry from inside. You get deceived by seeing a green pitch, but when the sun shines, it completely falls apart and dries up fast.”

Would Have Picked Ashwin for Batting

According to Waugh, “Ashwin could have been selected not only for his bowling but also for his batting. I can’t believe he is not playing when he has scored five Test hundreds. This is strange. Ravindra Jadeja was selected in the Indian team in place of Ashwin, the highest wicket-taker for India in the WTC cycle 2021-2023.”

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg also expressed similar views and said, “India took a decision and they should have kept Ashwin on whatever pitch they got. Indian bowlers have come after playing IPL. He hasn’t bowled long spells. Ashwin and Adeja could hold one end and take the pressure off the fast bowlers at the other end when they run out of energy.”

Overall, the team selection for India has come under scrutiny before the WTC final, and it remains to be seen if India’s decision will pay off in the match.

