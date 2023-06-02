Revised title: The Alarming Rise of Modern Slavery, with Korea and India Leading the Way in Reported Cases

Why Slavery Increased in the Modern World

The Global Slavery Index

The Global Slavery Index (GSI) is a report that ranks 167 countries on the prevalence of modern slavery. According to the latest GSI report, there are an estimated 40.3 million people living in modern slavery today. This is an increase from the previous report, which estimated there were 24.9 million people in modern slavery. The report reveals that slavery is prevalent in all parts of the world, with some countries recording particularly high numbers.

Korea

South Korea is one of the countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery. The GSI report states that there are an estimated 310,000 people living in modern slavery in the country. The majority of these people are foreign workers who have been brought to the country to work in industries such as fishing, manufacturing, and agriculture. These workers often have their passports confiscated and are forced to work long hours for low pay. They are also subjected to physical and emotional abuse and are frequently denied access to medical care.

India

India is another country that has a high prevalence of modern slavery. The GSI report estimates that there are 8 million people living in modern slavery in the country. The majority of these people are in forced labor, with many working in industries such as construction, domestic work, and agriculture. Children are also frequently subjected to slavery in India, with many being forced to work in the textile industry.

The Root Causes of Modern Slavery

There are many factors that contribute to the prevalence of modern slavery in the world today. One of the main factors is poverty. Many of the people who are forced into slavery are from poor backgrounds and are unable to find work in their home countries. They are often lured abroad with the promise of good jobs and a better life, only to find themselves trapped in slavery.

Another factor is the lack of government regulation. Many countries do not have strong laws to protect workers from exploitation, and those that do often fail to enforce them. This allows unscrupulous employers to take advantage of vulnerable workers without fear of punishment.

The Need for Action

The increasing prevalence of modern slavery is a cause for concern. It is a violation of human rights and a blight on our society. Governments, NGOs, and individuals all have a role to play in addressing this issue. We need to work together to raise awareness of the problem and to push for stronger laws and regulations to prevent slavery from happening in the first place. We also need to provide support for victims of slavery and to work towards creating a world where all people are free from exploitation and oppression.

