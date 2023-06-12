Revised title: The Emergence of More Severe Storms in the Arabian Sea and its Impact on the Monsoon

Highlights

More storms are forming in the Arabian Sea before and after the monsoon, which can greatly affect the monsoon season in India. The increase in sea water temperature due to global warming is the reason for the rise in the formation of storms in the Arabian Sea. The recent cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, was formed in the Arabian Sea and could slow down the monsoon. The increase in storms will negatively impact agriculture and the water supply in rivers and reservoirs.

Cyclonic storms are formed when the air above the warm sea water rises, creating an area of low pressure that draws in cold air. The meeting of warm and cold winds leads to the formation of a storm that brings strong winds and rain. Cyclonic storms are classified into five categories based on wind speed, with category 1 storms being the most common in India.

The most destructive cyclones in history include the Great Bhola Cyclone in Bangladesh in 1970 and Hurricane Katrina in the US in 2005, which caused over $108 billion in damage. Typhoons, hurricanes, and cyclones are all rain-bringing storms, but they occur in different geographical areas and have different wind speeds.

