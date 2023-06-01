“Revisiting Memories: A Sasusaku Angst (Please Read Disclaimer)”

Wonder If Do It Again

Sasusaku Angst

It had been years since Sasuke Uchiha had left Konoha, leaving behind his friends, his family, and his love, Sakura Haruno. The pain of his departure had left a lasting impact on all those who knew him, but none more so than Sakura, who had always harbored strong feelings for him.

She had tried to move on, to find happiness with someone else, but no one could ever compare to Sasuke. He was always on her mind, haunting her with memories of what could have been.

Their Last Meeting

The last time Sakura had seen Sasuke was during the Fourth Great Ninja War, when he had returned to the village to fight alongside his former comrades. It was a bittersweet reunion, filled with both joy and sorrow.

Sakura had hoped that Sasuke’s return meant that he was ready to come home, to stay with them and rebuild their bonds. But that was not the case. Sasuke had only returned to fight and protect the village, and once the war was over, he had left once again.

The Pain of Longing

As the years went by, Sakura had tried to move on. She had married and had children, but the pain of longing for Sasuke never faded. She wondered if she would ever be able to forget him, to let go of the love that had consumed her for so long.

At times, she wondered if she should have gone with him, to follow him on his journey and be by his side. But she knew that it was not her place, that Sasuke had his own path to follow.

The Hope of Reunion

Despite the pain and longing, Sakura held onto a glimmer of hope. She wondered if Sasuke would ever return to Konoha, if he would ever realize the depth of her love for him.

And so, she waited, hoping for the day when she would see him again, when they could be together as they were meant to be.

Conclusion

The pain of longing for someone who is unreachable is a difficult burden to bear. Sakura’s love for Sasuke had consumed her for years, leaving her wondering if she would ever find happiness again.

But hope remains. The hope of a reunion, of a second chance, of the possibility of love fulfilled. And so, she waits, wondering if she would do it all again, if given the chance.

