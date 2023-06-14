“Revolutionizing Social Interaction: The Power of Facebook”

Durango River Guide Sara Rosecrans Dies in Tragic Rafting Accident on Upper Animas River

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sara Rosecrans, a beloved river guide in Durango, Colorado. On August 16th, 2021, Sara was leading a rafting trip on the Upper Animas River when a tragic accident occurred, causing her to lose her life.

Sara was a dedicated and experienced guide who had worked on the Animas River for many years. She was passionate about her job and loved sharing her knowledge and love for the river with her clients.

Her loss is felt deeply by her family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Durango community. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Sara Rosecrans will be deeply missed, and her legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

