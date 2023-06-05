“Revolutionizing Social Media: The Impact of Facebook”

Police Respond to Active Shooter in Rochester NY

According to reports from ABC News, an active shooter situation is currently unfolding in Rochester, New York. The Rochester Police Department has responded to the scene and is working to contain the situation.

Additional details about the incident are not yet available, but local residents are being advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved. ABC News will continue to provide updates on the situation as they become available.

Please stay tuned for more information and follow the guidance of local authorities if you are in the area.

