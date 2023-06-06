“Revolutionizing Social Networking: The Power of Facebook”

Justin Dale Sigmon Charged with Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl: Cruise Video Leaked on Twitter

A video of Justin Dale Sigmon, who has been charged with molesting a 9-year-old girl, has been leaked on Twitter. The video was reportedly taken during a cruise, where Sigmon worked as a youth counselor.

According to reports, Sigmon has been charged with two counts of molestation of a child under 12 years old and is currently being held without bond.

The leaked video has caused outrage on social media, with many calling for justice for the young victim and for Sigmon to be held accountable for his actions.

The case is still ongoing and further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

