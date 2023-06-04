Rewritten: Fundraising Campaign for Cody Shook’s Family Following His Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Alexandria, PA

Cody Shook Memorial Fund

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cody Shook of Alexandria, PA. Cody was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident that claimed his life on [insert date].

Cody was a loving son, brother, and friend to many. He had a passion for motorcycles, music, and spending time with his loved ones. His smile and infectious personality will be deeply missed.

We are raising funds to help Cody’s family with the unexpected expenses they are now facing. Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. Your kindness will help ease the burden during this difficult time.

Thank you for your support and for keeping Cody’s memory alive.

Rest in peace, Cody.

