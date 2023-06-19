Rewritten: Hip Hop Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at Age 45 in Houston

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at Age 45, Leaving Behind a Legacy as a Hip Hop Legend

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, has sadly passed away at the age of 45. The hip hop legend was known for his unique flow and powerful lyrics that captured the essence of Houston’s street culture.

Big Pokey was a member of the legendary rap group Screwed Up Click, which also included other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw, Lil’ Keke, and Big Hawk. He released several solo albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” “D-Game 2000,” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.”

Fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Big Pokey’s contribution to the Houston hip hop scene. He will be remembered as a pioneering artist who helped shape the sound and culture of Houston rap.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey. Your legacy will live on.

