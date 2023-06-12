Rewritten: Honoring the Life of Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927-2021)

Celebration of Life for Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927)

The life of Dr. David Hodges Stratton is one that deserves to be celebrated. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a respected colleague and mentor in the medical field, where he devoted his life to helping others.

Dr. Stratton was born in 1927 in a small town in Kansas. He attended the University of Kansas for his undergraduate studies and went on to receive his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. After completing his residency at the Mayo Clinic, he joined the faculty at the University of Michigan Medical School, where he served as a professor of medicine for over 30 years.

Throughout his career, Dr. Stratton made significant contributions to the fields of cardiology and internal medicine. He authored numerous publications and was recognized as a leader in his field. He was also a beloved teacher and mentor to countless medical students and residents.

Despite his many professional accomplishments, Dr. Stratton always prioritized his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of over 50 years, and together they raised three children. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow.

Dr. Stratton passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his career and personal life.

Today, we celebrate the life of Dr. David Hodges Stratton and the positive impact he had on the world around him.

Memorial service for Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927) Life celebration for Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927) Honoring the legacy of Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927) Remembering Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927) Funeral arrangements for Dr. David Hodges Stratton (1927)