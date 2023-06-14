. Rewritten: Remembering Courtney Beth Glock (1988-2023): An Obituary.

Courtney Beth Glock Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Courtney Beth Glock on February 1, 2023. She was born on May 15, 1988, in Portland, Oregon, and was 34 years old at the time of her passing.

Courtney was a loving daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of those around her with her infectious smile and kind heart. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Psychology and went on to work as a counselor, helping others in need.

Courtney had a passion for music and loved attending concerts and festivals. She also enjoyed hiking and spending time in nature. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Courtney is survived by her parents, John and Susan Glock; her sister, Emily Glock; and her grandmother, Mary Smith. A private family service will be held to honor her memory.

