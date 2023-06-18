Rewritten: Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration Outside Chicago Leaves 1 Dead and 20 Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred at a Juneteenth gathering outside Chicago, resulting in 20 people being shot and one person losing their life. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident took place just after midnight on Sunday. The celebration had drawn a significant crowd to a parking lot in Willowbrook, Illinois, located 39 km from Chicago.

News Source : Global News

Source Link :1 dead, 20 injured in shooting at Juneteenth celebration outside Chicago/