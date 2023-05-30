Rewritten Title: Connections between Aamir Khan’s absence from award shows, a significant decision after ‘Rangeela,’ and ties to Shahrukh Khan emerge in trending news.

Why Aamir Khan is Not Seen in the Award Function?

Aamir Khan, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, has been absent from award functions for a very long time. The reason behind his absence is not just one, but there are multiple reasons that have led to this decision.

Big Decision was Taken after ‘Rangeela’

Aamir Khan’s decision to boycott award functions dates back to 1995 when his movie ‘Rangeela’ was not considered for any major awards. The film was a huge hit and was loved by the audience, but it was not nominated for any major awards. This made Aamir Khan realize that the awards were not given based on merit but were influenced by other factors.

Strings are Connected with Shahrukh

There are also rumors that Aamir Khan’s decision to boycott award functions is related to his rivalry with Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh Khan is known for his great performances and has won numerous awards over the years. However, Aamir Khan believes that Shahrukh Khan has an unfair advantage and that the awards are biased towards him.

Aamir Khan’s Personal Beliefs

Apart from these reasons, Aamir Khan also believes that award functions are not necessary to prove one’s talent. He believes that if an actor has given a good performance, then it will be recognized by the audience and the critics. Aamir Khan has always been a strong believer in doing quality work rather than chasing awards.

Aamir Khan’s Influence on Bollywood

Aamir Khan’s decision to boycott award functions has had a huge impact on Bollywood. Many other actors have followed his footsteps and have also boycotted award functions. This has led to a change in the way awards are given out and has made the process more transparent.

The Future of Award Functions in Bollywood

The future of award functions in Bollywood is uncertain. With many actors boycotting them, the relevance of these functions has been questioned. However, award functions are still a major part of Bollywood and are a great platform for recognizing talent.

In conclusion, Aamir Khan’s decision to boycott award functions is a result of his personal beliefs, his rivalry with Shahrukh Khan, and his experience with ‘Rangeela’. However, his decision has had a huge impact on Bollywood, and the future of award functions is uncertain.

