Rewritten title: Controversy Surrounds WTC Final Location in England as Indian Captain Expresses Displeasure with ICC

India Loses World Test Championship Final to Australia

The Indian team once again failed to win the ICC trophy. Rohit Sharma’s team was denied the World Test Championship (WTC) title for the second consecutive time after losing to Australia by 209 runs. In response to the record target of 444 runs for victory, all eyes were on Virat Kohli on the last day but Scott Boland made the game in a single over. He first took the wicket of Kohli and then Jadeja. India lost seven wickets within 70 runs in the first session on the last day itself, reducing the team to 234 runs in the second innings.

<h2>Rohit Sharma angry with ICC</h2> Indian team captain Rohit Sharma looked angry with the ICC after the defeat. Talking in the press conference, he directly questioned the cricket-running organization as to why the final of the World Test Championship is played in June itself. Along with this, he also raised questions over the hosting of England. Rohit said- June is not the only month in a year when WTC final can be played, it can also be played in February, March. The WTC final can be played anywhere in the world, not just in England. <h3>England is the host in 2025 as well</h3> Even in 2021, the final of the World Test Championship was held in England itself. Then the match was played in Southampton. At that time, New Zealand’s challenge was in front of India. Team India was also defeated in that match. Due to rain on the first day of the match, even the ball could not be bowled. England is also the host of the final of the World Test Championship 2023-25. The ICC had already announced this. Next time the final will be played at the historic Lord’s ground. AUS vs IND WTC Final Highlights: India’s dream broken again with a humiliating defeat, Australia became Test world champion, created history





