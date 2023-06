Superstitions of Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar Superstition Cricket Batting techniques Indian sports icons

In the sixth edition of IPL, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he has a few superstitions. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t set any targets for himself in IPL 2013 as his main aim was to win his first trophy. Tendulkar stated, “I prefer not to set goals for myself. And even if I do, I keep them limited to myself. I am a bit superstitious.”(Source: AFP)