Rewritten title: “The Latest Trending News: What is the Reason Behind Libyan Dictator Gaddafi’s Son’s Hunger Strike in Lebanon Due to Ill Health?”

Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has been on a hunger strike in Lebanon, leading to a significant deterioration in his health. The hunger strike began on Saturday, and he has been detained in a Lebanese prison since being abducted from Syria in 2015.

