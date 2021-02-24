Rey Sepulveda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rey Sepulveda has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

The funniest person and the kindest. To coach Sepúlveda’s family, my sincerest condolences 🖤.Read More

Clint ISD would like to extend our condolences to Rey Sepulveda’s family, a former Frank Macias Elementary employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/ZF71jW4CAn — Clint ISD (@ClintISD) February 23, 2021



