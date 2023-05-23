RFID definition: “RFID Definition Parody ‘Reverse, Forward, InsyaAllah Detect’ Elicits Laughter in Dewan Rakyat”

Opposition Lawmaker Questions Functionality of RFID Toll Lanes

KUALA LUMPUR: Does RFID stand for “Reverse, Forward, InsyaAllah (God willing) Detect?” asked an Opposition lawmaker after witnessing issues at RFID toll lanes on the way to the Dewan Rakyat.

Random Audit or Checks on RFID Lanes

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) asked the Works Ministry if it had conducted any random audit or checks on RFID lanes to see if they were fully functional. “On the way to Parliament this morning, I saw two cars (stuck) at RFID lanes at the toll plaza in Sentul at about 9.29am.

RFID Meaning

“I shared this with Hulu Terengganu, and he said that RFID does not mean radio frequency identification but instead it’s ‘Reverse, Forward, InsyaAllah Detect’,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (May 23), drawing laughter from the floor.

Complaints about RFID Lanes

She said there had been many complaints about the RFID lanes and wanted to know when the government would introduce the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system that does not require the use of any toll barriers.

Deputy Works Minister’s Response

To this, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said he had also experienced similar issues at the Sentul toll. “Several issues pertaining to this had been brought to the Cabinet via the Works Minister.

Implementation of MLFF System

“The government is currently finalising the use of MLFF and it is expected to be implemented earlier by the end of 2024 or early 2025,” he said. Asked if MLFF will replace the RFID, Touch ‘n Go (TnG) and Smart tag lanes, he reiterated that that the government is targeting to implement MLFF but did not elaborate if it would take the place of any existing methods.

RFID technology Malaysian parliament Humor in politics Technology definitions Parliamentary debates

News Source : RAHIMY RAHIM,GERARD GIMINO,JUNAID IBRAHIM,TEH ATHIRA YUSOF

Source Link :‘Reverse, Forward, InsyaAllah Detect’ take on RFID definition draws laughter in Dewan Rakyat/