“RGBIC Floor Lamp” : “Enhance Your Space with Govee’s Smart RGBIC Floor Lamp: Alexa Compatible, Music Sync, and 16 Million Customizable Colors for Your Living, Bedroom, or Gaming Room”

Smart LED Floor Lamp with Alexa, Music Sync, and 16 Million Colors – Govee RGBIC Corner Lamp for Ambiance Lighting in Living Room, Bedroom, and Gaming Room



The Govee Smart Floor Lamp is a revolutionary lighting system that allows you to customize your own lighting effects to complement your personal style. With its smart control feature, you can manage the LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Govee Home APP. This makes it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic, and design your own Father’s Day decor.

Moreover, the Govee Smart Floor Lamp can sync with music and elevate your movie, party, or listening session with its modern design. Whether you have the old or new version, you can expect a fantastic lighting experience that will leave you in awe. The old version is 55.5 inches, while the new version is 53.7 inches. This means you can choose the one that suits your space and taste.

One of the most impressive features of the Govee Smart Floor Lamp is its 16 million DIY colors. The floor lamp owns millions of colors and 58 dynamic scene modes, allowing you to explore your favored one or pick one for Father’s Day decor. This means you can add exciting, expressive, and personalized lighting to your gaming room, living room, and even Father’s Day decorations for the home. With its unique shape and weight design, you can move this standing floor lamp in your house freely, creating different moods and atmospheres.

In conclusion, the Govee Smart Floor Lamp is a must-have for anyone looking to add some excitement and personalization to their lighting. With its smart control feature, you can easily manage the LED floor lamp with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Govee Home APP. Additionally, the lamp can sync with music, offering an immersive experience. With its 16 million DIY colors and 58 dynamic scene modes, you can explore different lighting effects and create your own Father’s Day decor. Whether you use it in your gaming room, living room, or to decorate your home for Father’s Day, the Govee Smart Floor Lamp will bring a new level of excitement and personalization to your space.



