Rhianna Truman Death -Dead – Obituary : Rhianna Truman has Died .
Rhianna Truman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
A young Hawke's Bay woman who captured the hearts of the nation after refusing cancer treatment to protect the health of her then unborn son has died aged 20. RIP, Rhianna Truman. 💔#HeraldPremium https://t.co/udNSmUtRNM pic.twitter.com/7GddcoyCgv
— nzherald (@nzherald) December 24, 2020
