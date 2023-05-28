Rhino death in Kaziranga, not poaching case: DGP

Kaziranga rhino death suspect/victim name : Rhino death in Kaziranga not confirmed as poaching case, says DGP
The DGP stated that there was a rhino death in Kaziranga this year, but it was not confirmed as a poaching incident. Although the horn was cut off, there were no signs of bullet wounds. The forensic analysis of the incident was given to the Assam police.
News Source : Pratidin Time
