Rhino death in Kaziranga, not poaching case: DGP

Kaziranga rhino death suspect/victim name : Rhino death in Kaziranga not confirmed as poaching case, says DGP

The DGP stated that there was a rhino death in Kaziranga this year, but it was not confirmed as a poaching incident. Although the horn was cut off, there were no signs of bullet wounds. The forensic analysis of the incident was given to the Assam police.

Suspected Poacher Held with Rhino 'Horn' in Assam's Rangia

News Source : Pratidin Time

