“Rhode Island Police Release Names of Suspect and Victims in Fatal Shooting”

The names of the two individuals who were shot and killed by a man in Johnston, Rhode Island have been released by the police. The suspect, James Harrison, 52, allegedly killed his mother, Janet Harrison, 83, and neighbor Thomas May, 44, before being shot by the police in a neighboring town. May’s 15-year-old daughter was also shot but is expected to survive. The incident began as a domestic and neighborhood dispute, and the state attorney general’s office is investigating the use of deadly force by law enforcement.

