“Rhode Island shooting” today : Gunman’s Peeping Tom Incident Sparks Rhode Island Shooting, Leaving Two Dead

A 26-year-old man, identified as Jaron Rose, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two people in Providence, Rhode Island. One of the victims was identified as 37-year-old Troy Pine, a father of three. While the motive behind the killings is not clear, sources revealed that the suspect was caught looking into a neighbor’s window earlier this week.

