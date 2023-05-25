“Rhode Island shooting” today : Gunman’s Peeping Tom Incident Sparks Rhode Island Shooting, Leaving Two Dead

“Rhode Island shooting” today : Gunman’s Peeping Tom Incident Sparks Rhode Island Shooting, Leaving Two Dead

Posted on May 25, 2023

Gunman’s Peeping Tom Incident Triggers Rhode Island Shooting, Leaving Two Dead today 2023.
A 26-year-old man, identified as Jaron Rose, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two people in Providence, Rhode Island. One of the victims was identified as 37-year-old Troy Pine, a father of three. While the motive behind the killings is not clear, sources revealed that the suspect was caught looking into a neighbor’s window earlier this week.

