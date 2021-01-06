Rhonda Dooley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rhonda Dooley of Wise County, VA. has Died .
Rhonda Dooley of Wise County, VA. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Family, it is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Rhonda Dooley of Wise County, VA. Our dear friend and the real world surname inspiration for our beloved Witch Queen. This week's new episode will be dedicated to Rhonda and maybe a little bit delayed on Patreon.
— Old Gods of Appalachia (@oldgodspod) January 5, 2021
