Rhonda Fleming Death – Dead :Rhonda Fleming Obituary :Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at age 97.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Rhonda Fleming Death – Dead :Rhonda Fleming Obituary :Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at age 97.

Actress Rhonda has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died.

” CBS Los Angeles on Twitter: “Rhonda Fleming, a star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at age 97. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Rhonda Fleming Death – Dead :Rhonda Fleming Obituary :Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at age 97.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.