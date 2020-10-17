Rhonda Fleming Death – Dead :Rhonda Fleming Obituary :Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at age 97.

Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died.

Rhonda Fleming, a star of Hollywood's Golden Age, has died at age 97. https://t.co/GU0LecNQee — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 17, 2020

Tributes

RIP Rhonda Fleming. Technicolor loved her, but so did black-and-white. Especially tempting, elusive, and fascinating as femmes fatales, neurotics, and schemers. A great noir lady. pic.twitter.com/kZG5B6XJgs — 🎃 The Nightmare Diva 🎃 (@NitrateDiva) October 17, 2020

#TCMRemembers Rhonda Fleming who lit up the screen in some of our favorite westerns, film noir and adventure movies of the 1940s & ’50s. A close friend of TCM, we were lucky enough to spend time with Rhonda at the 2012 #TCMFF. Thanks for the memories both on & off the screen. pic.twitter.com/SeLILuxxTt — TCM (@tcm) October 17, 2020

Something about growing up in LA is hearing your godmother mention her friend Rhonda over the years without knowing for many of them that this particular Rhonda was Rhonda Fleming. Ninety-seven years is a good run, and the Golden Age really is slipping away from us. RIP pic.twitter.com/4g9t58hX7e — Mats Holberg (@matsholberg) October 17, 2020