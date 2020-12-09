Rhonda Nelson Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael’s sister, Rhonda Nelson has Died .
Michael’s sister, Rhonda Nelson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed. 💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nrqrrl7rkI
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 8, 2020
Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.