Rhonda Nelson Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael’s sister, Rhonda Nelson has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

Rhonda Nelson Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael’s sister, Rhonda Nelson has Died .

Michael’s sister, Rhonda Nelson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.