Rhubarb Cinnamon Crumble Cake Recipe SEO keyword: “rhubarb cinnamon crumble cake”: Recipe for a Rhubarb and Cinnamon Crumble Cake

Easy Rhubarb Cake Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious dessert that’s easy to make and uses seasonal ingredients, this rhubarb cake recipe is perfect for you. Rhubarb is a great ingredient to use in desserts because it has a tangy, slightly sour taste that pairs well with sweet ingredients like sugar and vanilla. This recipe is also versatile because you can use fresh or frozen rhubarb, depending on what’s available.

Ingredients:

4 cups of rhubarb (fresh or frozen)

2 cups of flour

1 cup of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 cup of brown or coconut sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 eggs

1 cup of plain yogurt

Note: If using frozen rhubarb, let it thaw on the counter for at least 30 minutes before using.

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F and grease a 9-inch square baking pan. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, and baking powder. In a separate bowl, whisk together the brown or coconut sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, eggs, and yogurt. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Gently fold in the rhubarb. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips:

If you don’t have brown or coconut sugar, you can use regular granulated sugar instead.

You can also add other fruits to this recipe, such as strawberries or blueberries, for a delicious twist.

Serve this cake warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a decadent dessert.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

This rhubarb cake recipe is perfect for spring and summer when rhubarb is in season. It’s easy to make and doesn’t require any fancy equipment or techniques. You can even use frozen rhubarb if you can’t find fresh. The combination of tangy rhubarb and sweet cake is irresistible, especially when served warm with ice cream. Give this recipe a try and impress your friends and family with your baking skills!

