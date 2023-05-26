The Perfect Pre-Dinner Snifter: Rhubarb Sherbet Gimlet Recipe

There’s something special about a pre-dinner cocktail that sets the tone for the evening. And when it comes to elegance and sophistication, nothing quite compares to a gimlet. The classic combination of gin and lime juice is simple yet refined, making it the perfect pre-dinner drink. However, we’re taking it up a notch by introducing a rhubarb sherbet gimlet recipe that is both pretty and delicious.

To make this cocktail, you’ll need to prepare two key ingredients ahead of time – rhubarb-infused pisco and rhubarb cordial. Both of these can be made in advance and kept for up to two weeks, so you can enjoy this cocktail any time you like.

Let’s start with the rhubarb-infused pisco. You’ll need 250ml of pisco, which we recommend using El Gobernador for its smoothness and versatility. Add 100g of roughly chopped pink rhubarb into a jar or container with the pisco. Shake gently, seal, and leave to infuse overnight or up to 24 hours. Strain the mixture and store it in a clean jar in the fridge until ready to use.

Next up is the rhubarb cordial. If you’re making your own, you’ll need 100ml of water, 100g of sugar, and 100g of chopped rhubarb. Put all of these ingredients into a pan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Turn off the heat, cover, and allow it to infuse overnight. Filter the mixture into a measuring jug and add 1g of citric acid for every 100ml of cordial. Pour it into a clean jar and seal until ready to use.

Now, onto the cocktail itself. In a chilled coupette, pour 50ml of your strained rhubarb-infused pisco. Add 30ml of rhubarb cordial, either homemade or shop-bought. We recommend Dolin dry white vermouth for its herbal and citrus notes. Add 10ml of it to the mix. Finally, add five drops of rose water for an added layer of aroma and flavor.

Stir the mixture until well combined, and garnish with a slice of candied rhubarb or a sprig of rosemary. The rhubarb cordial provides a sweet and tangy flavor that complements the pisco’s earthy notes, while the rose water adds a subtle floral aroma. The result is a drink that is both elegant and sophisticated, perfect for a pre-dinner snifter.

In conclusion, the rhubarb sherbet gimlet is a refreshing and unique twist on a classic cocktail that is sure to impress your guests. With its pretty pink hue and complex flavors, it’s the perfect drink to serve before a fancy dinner party or a date night at home. So, make sure to prepare the rhubarb-infused pisco and rhubarb cordial ahead of time, and enjoy this delicious cocktail anytime you want to add a touch of elegance to your evening.

