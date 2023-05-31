“Rhubarb Syrup Recipe”: An Effortless Recipe for Making Homemade Rhubarb Syrup

Rhubarb is a seasonal vegetable that is often used in pies, crumbles, and cakes. However, one of the best ways to enjoy rhubarb is by using it to make a delicious and vibrant Rhubarb Syrup. This simple syrup is incredibly easy to prepare and can be used in a variety of ways. In this article, we will share a tasty Rhubarb Syrup recipe and provide tips on how to use it to sweeten your drinks, pancakes, and ice cream.

Ingredients

To make Rhubarb Syrup, you will need the following ingredients:

4 cups chopped rhubarb (17.5 ounces / 496 grams)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

Instructions

Making Rhubarb Syrup is incredibly easy and can be done in just a few simple steps:

Prep the rhubarb: Start by chopping the rhubarb into one-inch pieces. You’ll need 17.5 ounces / 496 grams total (or about four cups). Make sure to discard the leaves, as they are not edible. Combine ingredients: Mix the chopped rhubarb, sugar, and water together in a medium saucepan over high heat, stirring frequently until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a boil. Simmer until tender: Reduce the heat to a simmer, then continue cooking until the rhubarb is soft and starting to fall apart. Strain: Place a fine mesh strainer over a bowl, then add the rhubarb mixture. Stir until most of the liquid has drained through, then press on the remaining pulp to extract as much liquid as possible. Store: Transfer the liquid to a jar or glass bottle, then refrigerate until ready to use.

Variations

If you want to experiment with the basic recipe, here are some tasty variations to try:

Strawberry: To make strawberry-rhubarb syrup, replace half of the rhubarb with strawberries.

Vanilla: Add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the finished syrup.

Ginger: Add a few slices of ginger along with the other ingredients and prepare as directed.

Orange: Add a few strips of orange peel to the other ingredients before cooking.

Sugar: Brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup can be used instead of granulated sugar.

Thickened: If you would like to make a thicker sauce, return the strained syrup to the pot and continue cooking it at a simmer until it has reduced by about half.

Pinker: To give the syrup a stronger color, choose narrow, red stalks. You could also add red fruit like raspberries or strawberries for more color.

How to Use

There are many ways to use this mouthwatering Rhubarb Simple Syrup:

Use it to sweeten lemonade or iced tea.

Drizzle it over ice cream or frozen yogurt.

Serve the syrup over pancakes, waffles, or french toast.

Swirl it into oatmeal, drizzle over Baked Oatmeal, or add to Overnight Oats.

Add sparkling water to create a Rhubarb Soda.

Mix with ginger beer to make an easy mocktail.

Combine it with gin, vodka, or tequila, plus a little sparkling water, to make a refreshing cocktail.

Drizzle over cake or cupcakes before frosting.

Churn the chilled syrup in your ice cream machine to make sorbet.

Storage

To store leftover syrup, transfer it to an airtight container (like a mason jar), then refrigerate. It will stay fresh for a couple of weeks. Make sure to stir the simple syrup before using, as it tends to separate as it sits.

Conclusion

Rhubarb Syrup is a delicious and versatile sweetener that is perfect for spring and summer. This simple recipe is easy to make and requires only three ingredients. Whether you use it to sweeten drinks, drizzle over pancakes, or add to ice cream, you are sure to love the sweet-tart flavor and vibrant pink color of this Rhubarb Syrup.

