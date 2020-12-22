Rhya Marohn Death -Obituary – Dead : Rhya Marohn has Died .

Rhya Marohn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Manny Ogungbesan is with Rhya Marohn. 15 hrs · CCRC, please kindly join me in saying a word of prayer for Rhya Marohn (one of our members) whom we lost yesterday. Rhya lost her son (Carter) 2 years ago, and due to that heartbreak, we lost Rhya Marohn yesterday. Please keep her husband Sean Johnson and their daughter in your prayers as well.

Source: (20+) Charles County Residents’ Committee (CCRC) | Facebook

———————— –

Colleen Pitts Longhi wrote

Sending love and prayers to the entire family. This is too much heartbreak for one family. So sad.

Joyce Gipson Little wrote

My heart is hurting. Rhya was a beautiful person insude and out.

Praying for her family.

Trish Justice Devine wrote

There are no words…absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. Prayers for this family and the souls of the deceased.

Amy Jo Young wrote

Prayers for this family. God please give them strength

Yolonda Johnson wrote

Praying for the family,Father I ask you to please give them the strength that they need to get through this,Father I ask for comfort,father we stand on your word that absent from the body and present in front of the Lord.