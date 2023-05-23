“Rhyl estate incident arrest” today : Rhyl Estate Incident Results in Man’s Arrest After Intense Police Presence

Posted on May 23, 2023

Police presence leads to the arrest of a man in the vicinity of Rhyl estate. today 2023.
Police in North Wales are investigating an incident that occurred in the Maes Bryn Melyd area of Rhyl. A man has been arrested and police have said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including drones and a battering ram.

News Source : Matthew Chandler

