“Rhyl estate incident arrest” today : Rhyl Estate Incident Results in Man’s Arrest After Intense Police Presence

Police presence leads to the arrest of a man in the vicinity of Rhyl estate. today 2023.
Police in North Wales are investigating an incident that occurred in the Maes Bryn Melyd area of Rhyl. A man has been arrested and police have said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including drones and a battering ram.
Read Full story :Man arrested after heavy police presence at incident near Rhyl estate/
News Source : Matthew Chandler
- Rhyl estate incident
- Police presence Rhyl
- Arrest near Rhyl estate
- Criminal activity Rhyl
- Law enforcement Rhyl