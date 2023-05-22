Rhyl estate police incident today : Significant police activity reported near Rhyl estate due to an ongoing incident

Posted on May 22, 2023

Police presence heightened near Rhyl estate due to ongoing incident today 2023.
Police are dealing with an ongoing incident in the Maes Bryn Melyd area of Rhyl, near Bruton Park. Witnesses reported at least 15 police officers, eight police cars, and the use of drones and a battering ram. North Wales Police have not provided further details on the incident.

News Source : Matthew Chandler

