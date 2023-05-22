“Rhyl police incident” today : Police heavily present at ongoing situation near Rhyl estate.

Police heavily deployed at an ‘ongoing incident’ close to Rhyl estate today 2023.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident in the Maes Bryn Melyd area of Rhyl, near Bruton Park, according to a spokesperson for North Wales Police. Witness Mario Jones reported seeing at least 15 police officers, eight police cars and drones at the scene. The police have not commented further on the incident.

Read Full story : Heavy police presence at ‘ongoing incident’ near Rhyl estate /

News Source : Matthew Chandler

Rhyl estate incident Police presence in Rhyl Ongoing incident near Rhyl Heavy police activity Rhyl Rhyl estate lockdown