“Rhythmix Student Art Exhibit” : Rhythmix Showcases Student Artwork

Rhythmix Showcases Exceptional Student Artwork

The K Gallery at Rhythmix Cultural Works in Alameda, California, is hosting an exhibition of artworks created by local students. The exhibit, entitled “Art Changes Student Exhibition,” features works from students at Bay Farm, Earhart, Edison, Franklin, Love, Maya Lin, Otis, Paden, Ruby Bridges, and Lincoln schools. The exhibition showcases four Bay Area artists and dozens of student works inspired by the artists’ creations. The Art Changes program was developed during the pandemic to provide visual art instruction and appreciation in classrooms at no cost to students.

The exhibit runs through June 24, and visitors can see fanciful architectural drawings, colorful planets, an army of robots, photographs of handmade ceramics, original poetry, and vibrant collage book covers, all inspired by the four Art Changes artists. More than a hundred people attended the opening reception on May 6, and the exhibit has received enthusiastic reviews from adults, children, and families who appreciate the colorful and energetic display of student work.

News Source : Alameda Post

Source Link :Student Artwork on Display at Rhythmix/