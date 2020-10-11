Ricardo Jimenez Death – Dead : Ricardo Jimenez Obituary :Beloved Boxing Legend Passed Away.

Boxing Legend Ricardo Jimenez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Boxing Legend Ricardo Jimenez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Mauricio Sulaiman on Twitter: “I am so sad to learn of the passing away of such a dear member of the boxing community , Ricardo Jimenez. May he Rest In Peace . Our condolences to his family and all his many friends who will dearly miss him ”

Salvador Rodriguez wrote 

Translated from Spanish 

My friend Ricardo Jiménez beat me Disappointed face . May God have him in his glory, an extraordinary journalist, public relations expert and best friend. He always supported me throughout my career. I’m going to miss you Richard.Folded handsBoxing glove.

@Fern_323 wrote

Honestly I really don’t care what happens tonight any longer. RIP Ricardo Jiménez. I am lost for words and I can’t even express myself. The hurt and pain I feel just has me at a loss for words. The #Boxing community just lost one of the best ones & I just can’t

Mark Whicker wrote

You don’t replace friends or people who are at the top of the profession. Ricardo Jimenez was a great behind-the-scenes guy who helped everyone in boxing. Thoughts to his family and those close to him.

Gary Andrew Poole wrote 
I’m sorry to hear the news of the passing of Ricardo Jimenez. In my interactions, he was always a true pro: generous, hard-working and kind. Prayers to his family. #boxing

Fred Sternburg wrote 
I will be forever grateful to Ricardo Jimenez for his friendship, generosity, and advice. He made sure to introduce me to every important media contact he had. There wasn’t a promotion we worked together that he didn’t save my fat ass. He was a gem and he will be missed.

Ricardo Jimenez Death – Dead : Ricardo Jimenez Obituary :Beloved Boxing Legend Passed Away.

