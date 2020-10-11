Ricardo Jimenez Death – Dead : Ricardo Jimenez Obituary :Beloved Boxing Legend Passed Away.

Boxing Legend Ricardo Jimenez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

I am so sad to learn of the passing away of such a dear member of the boxing community , Ricardo Jimenez. May he Rest In Peace . Our condolences to his family and all his many friends who will dearly miss him pic.twitter.com/zMpRbSSJkg — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) October 11, 2020

Tributes

Very sad news: Ricardo Jimenez has passed. Ricardo was good to me from day one until likely his final day of work with me this past week, getting some guys from south of the border on the phone. I will super miss his presence on fight weeks and each day between. https://t.co/xroFUIL1gq — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 11, 2020

RIP Ricardo…thank you for everything my friend! pic.twitter.com/MGqql2lEVY — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 11, 2020

At the Boxing Hall of Fame, Jorge Arce told Ricardo Jimenez and his Top Rank colleague Lee Samuels, “Thank you for creating the men we became,” and @terrible100 said, “Thank you for making us stars.” Jimenez wept. “That’s the highest compliment we could receive,” Samuels said. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 11, 2020

“He got us (Top Rank) into places we’d never been before,” maximizing Spanish language news coverage from New York, LA, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Samuels said of Jimenez. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 11, 2020

Que impactante enterarme de esta triste noticia.

EPD Descanse Ricardo Jiménez.

Un abrazo fuerte y pronta resignación a su familia y amigos y a toda la gran familia boxística. https://t.co/oaQOWdLimC — Paco González (@pacogonzaleztv) October 11, 2020

Salvador Rodriguez wrote Sigo sin poder creer la muerte del gran Ricardo Jiménez durante muchos años PR de ⁦@trboxing⁩ siempre dispuesto a ayudar, para quienes cubrimos #boxeo en Estados Unidos sabemos la calidad de persona que era DEP pic.twitter.com/IoGDbDNedu — Daniel Antuna (@danielantunaf) October 11, 2020 Translated from Spanish My friend Ricardo Jiménez beat me Disappointed face . May God have him in his glory, an extraordinary journalist, public relations expert and best friend. He always supported me throughout my career. I’m going to miss you Richard.Folded handsBoxing glove. @Fern_323 wrote Honestly I really don’t care what happens tonight any longer. RIP Ricardo Jiménez. I am lost for words and I can’t even express myself. The hurt and pain I feel just has me at a loss for words. The #Boxing community just lost one of the best ones & I just can’t Mark Whicker wrote You don’t replace friends or people who are at the top of the profession. Ricardo Jimenez was a great behind-the-scenes guy who helped everyone in boxing. Thoughts to his family and those close to him. Gary Andrew Poole wrote

I’m sorry to hear the news of the passing of Ricardo Jimenez. In my interactions, he was always a true pro: generous, hard-working and kind. Prayers to his family. #boxing Fred Sternburg wrote

I will be forever grateful to Ricardo Jimenez for his friendship, generosity, and advice. He made sure to introduce me to every important media contact he had. There wasn’t a promotion we worked together that he didn’t save my fat ass. He was a gem and he will be missed.