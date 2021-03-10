Ricardo Jimenez Obituary – Death : RT @sloneart: Sad news in the boxing community, yesterday we lost one of our true good guys, Ricardo Jimenez. RIP Ricardo and th…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @sloneart: Sad news in the boxing community, yesterday we lost one of our true good guys, Ricardo Jimenez. RIP Ricardo and thank u for all the great memories. Condolences to his family, many friends and loved ones. Ringside won’t be the same. Retweet to show Ricardo how precious he was.



