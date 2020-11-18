Ricardo Knox Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ricardo Knox was Carjacked and killed in Atlanta Area .

Ricardo,

I know its too late to say the things I wish I could have more while you were alive; though, in faith & spirit I know you hear our cries.

The cries from Atlanta that you’ve been taken from a village that loved you dearly; without a doubt, you changed the lives of so many.

From your students to everyday niggas in Zone 4; we are devastated. You motivated so many lives, you were the impact to greatness and that’s what hurts the most.

To my sister Diamond Knox

, the Knox family, Mays/Zone 4, Southwest Atlanta, UWG Family, and those whom you’ve inspired over the years of your life, keep your heads up.

Continue to make ‘Cardo proud and continue to be the everlasting change for our Southwest Atlanta communities.

With genuine love; always,