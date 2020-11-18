Ricardo Knox Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ricardo Knox was Carjacked and killed in Atlanta Area .
Ricardo Knox has died, according to a statement posted online on November 17. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Ramona Andrews-Evans wrote on facebook.
If this week hasn’t already difficult, my young cousin in Decatur, Ricardo Knox was carjacked and killed this morning. He was a 27 yrs old school Atlanta Public School teacher. Love on your family while you can.
Posted by Ramona Andrews-Evans on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
PS Emmanuel wrote on Facebok.
Ricardo,
I know its too late to say the things I wish I could have more while you were alive; though, in faith & spirit I know you hear our cries.
The cries from Atlanta that you’ve been taken from a village that loved you dearly; without a doubt, you changed the lives of so many.
From your students to everyday niggas in Zone 4; we are devastated. You motivated so many lives, you were the impact to greatness and that’s what hurts the most.
To my sister Diamond Knox
, the Knox family, Mays/Zone 4, Southwest Atlanta, UWG Family, and those whom you’ve inspired over the years of your life, keep your heads up.
Continue to make ‘Cardo proud and continue to be the everlasting change for our Southwest Atlanta communities.
With genuine love; always,
“So sorry for your additional loss, Ramona! Praying for GOD to bless you,your family and everyone affected by his transition the strength needed to make it through!” Hold on to your Faith!!!
That is just heartbreaking. He is such a handsome young man and I’m sure he touched many lives. Your family is in my prayers.
