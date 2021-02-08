Ricardo Silva Elizondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ has Died.

Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ and other anime shows has died. My most profound condolences to his family and friends.

(Working) QUEEN of FANGS Bee @amartbee Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ and other anime shows has died. My most profound condolences to his family and friends.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.