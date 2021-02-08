Ricardo Silva Elizondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Ricardo Silva Elizondo, the singer for the Latin American opening of DBZ and other anime shows has died. My most profound condolences to his family and friends.
— (Working) QUEEN of FANGS Bee (@amartbee) February 8, 2021
