Ricardo Trevino Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ricardo Licona Trevino has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @runningreyhound: Mr. Treviño you will be greatly missed.

Once A Greyhound Always a Greyhound🐾 Obituary posted for Ricardo Licona Trevino. See http://www.resthavenfunerals.com/obituary/Ricardo-Trevino

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.