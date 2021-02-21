Rice Cooker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rice Cooker has Died .

Rice Cooker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

After 28 years my Ohsama (can’t make that up) Rice Cooker has died. It was gifted to me by my Phillipino Auntie. Hopefully it’s just the power cable, but we’ll see. Otherwise, it has been a stalwart piece of equipment for a very long time. Well done.

Good Citizen @GoodCitizenBand After 28 years my Ohsama (can’t make that up) Rice Cooker has died. It was gifted to me by my Phillipino Auntie. Hopefully it’s just the power cable, but we’ll see. Otherwise, it has been a stalwart piece of equipment for a very long time. Well done.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –