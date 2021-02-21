Rice Cooker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rice Cooker has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Rice Cooker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
After 28 years my Ohsama (can’t make that up) Rice Cooker has died. It was gifted to me by my Phillipino Auntie. Hopefully it’s just the power cable, but we’ll see. Otherwise, it has been a stalwart piece of equipment for a very long time. Well done.
— Good Citizen (@GoodCitizenBand) February 21, 2021
Good Citizen @GoodCitizenBand After 28 years my Ohsama (can’t make that up) Rice Cooker has died. It was gifted to me by my Phillipino Auntie. Hopefully it’s just the power cable, but we’ll see. Otherwise, it has been a stalwart piece of equipment for a very long time. Well done.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.