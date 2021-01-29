Rich Curbelo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime Detroit sports reporter Rich Curbelo has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
longtime Detroit sports reporter Rich Curbelo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The sad news just keeps on coming with the passing of longtime Detroit sports reporter Rich Curbelo. He was hardworking man with a heart of gold. Thanks for being a friend, Rich. #RIP
— Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 29, 2021
