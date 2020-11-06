Rich Fellingham Death -Dead :Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball has Died.

“Cyclone Basketball on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball. Rich’s impact on our program was immense and will not be forgotten. ”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball. Rich’s impact on our program was immense and will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VUKlE8zRMW — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 5, 2020

Broadcaster Rich Fellingham, the longest-tenured voice of Iowa State women’s basketball, died Wednesday. He was 75. @TommyBirch will have extended reaction from coach Bill Fennelly at this link later tonight. https://t.co/0oLTxUhut2 — Cyclone Insider (@DMRCyclones) November 6, 2020

Tributes

“No one did more to build Hilton Magic for Cyclone women’s basketball than Rich. He was a major part of our basketball family — everyone loved Rich. ” Longtime Iowa State women’s basketball broadcaster Rich Fellingham died Wednesday. https://t.co/T4F51APsKK — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) November 6, 2020

Thinking about the @CycloneWBB community right now. I was fortunate to meet Rich a few times, and he was always very kind. The coverage of women’s college basketball in Iowa wouldn’t be where it is today without Rich Fellingham. https://t.co/pN4rUMyciw — Hunter Phillips (@HPOnAir) November 6, 2020

One of Rich Fellingham’s proudest things he used to tell people is that he was the first and for a long time, the only play-by-play person for Iowa State women’s basketball. https://t.co/cBS1oQP4Iu — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) November 6, 2020