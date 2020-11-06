Rich Fellingham Death -Dead :Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball has Died.

Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

“Cyclone Basketball on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rich Fellingham, the longtime voice of Cyclone women’s basketball. Rich’s impact on our program was immense and will not be forgotten. ”

