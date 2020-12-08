Richard Allan Death -Dead – Obituary : Scottish Rugby former international Richard Allan has Died .
Scottish Rugby former international Richard Allan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) December 8, 2020
