Richard Arnold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard Arnold has Died .

Richard Arnold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Creation Entertainment is mourning the loss of Richard Arnold. Richard served as Gene Roddenberry’s right hand man for many years and offered the audiences at our Star Trek Conventions a unique perspective on the franchise. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rCl2rlGFIu — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) January 27, 2021

