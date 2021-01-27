Richard Arnold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Richard Arnold has Died .
Richard Arnold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Creation Entertainment is mourning the loss of Richard Arnold. Richard served as Gene Roddenberry’s right hand man for many years and offered the audiences at our Star Trek Conventions a unique perspective on the franchise. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rCl2rlGFIu
— Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) January 27, 2021
Creation Entertainment @CreationEnt Creation Entertainment is mourning the loss of Richard Arnold. Richard served as Gene Roddenberry’s right hand man for many years and offered the audiences at our Star Trek Conventions a unique perspective on the franchise. We send our condolences to his family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.